NIFROP faults claim on COVID-19 vaccine, says it saves lives

The National Inter-Faith Religious Organizations for Peace (NIFROP) is appalled by the stance of some pastors regarding the vaccine where messages were issued to discourage people from taking it.

According to the faith-based group, the sanctity of the pulpit should not be abused in this manner as it is totally unacceptable that persons who should minister healing are teaching rebellion.

NIFROP disclosed this in a statement by its Director of Media, Reverend Samson Edeh. It believes these pastors got it wrong because COVID-19 vaccine saves lives.

The statement read, “It is our view that Jesus Christ could have healed the blind man as recounted in (Jn. 9:1-7) by merely declaring healing but still chose to use mud because the things created by God are meant for the use of mankind in all ramifications including in the restoration of health and prevention of ill health. The vaccines that they are ignorantly canvassing against were researched, developed and produced by human beings created by God in addition to being sourced from sources created by God, so how can they be anti-faith as he proclaimed?

“We find it worrisome that they have continued to exploit the people in Nigeria owing to the sectarian sensitivities that allow them to get away with capital murder.

“NIFROP encourages Nigerians irrespective of their creed to continue to take the vaccine and adhere to all guidelines and protocol for managing the spread of COVID-19 virus because it is right to do so.

“We appeal to these clergies not to shy away from exhorting their members to take the COVID-19 vaccine, which requires faith to be effective anyway. Those entrusted with being shepherds of the flock should not become the death of the flock entrusted to them in a bid to be populist compliant. The fact that some hardcore conspiracy theorists are demonizing vaccination against COVID-19 is not enough reason for people who call themselves men of God to go cheap.

“We further call for those who truly worship God to rise up in condemnation of the misleading campaign to discourage people from being vaccinated and thus prevent themselves from falling ill or even dying. No true pastor will encourage his congregants to be suicidal irrespective of how attractive such an option appears to those who have become indoctrinated to not see the danger that their spiritual mentor poses to mankind.”

