Nicholas Solomon on how globe-trotting expanded horizons of his creativity

Traveling the world has been a dream shared by many for years now. In the 21st century, however, it has become more realistic. With globalization lowering costs and careers that boost chances to continue earning a livelihood anywhere on the globe, artists like Nicholas Solomon are broadening their horizons. Here, the founder of Crown and Feather Tattoo Co. talks about his travels and how they boosted his creative spirits.

Nicholas Solomon, who goes by Nick ‘The Tailor’, has been a tattoo artist for over a decade now. The company boasts of being the only brand to offer a luxury fine-line tattooing in Philadelphia, U.S.A. Their designs have won notable awards in conventions all around the world, with tattoos ranging from floral patterns, birds and animals, portraits as well as abstract art drawing attention.

Solomon got his first tattoo at the age of 18. Since then, the sheer creativity, subversiveness and scalability of the trade really stuck with him. Before he opened Crown and Feather Tattoo Co. in 2019, Solomon had many inspirations under his belt. “I started with the traditional style, but the constraints made me want to diversify into styles that allowed for more creative freedom.”, he adds.

This lead him to take up jobs that allowed for full-time travel as well. He has tattooed in California, New York, Hawaii, Switzerland and Greece. Today his signature single-needle style is most coveted in Philadelphia. Each piece stands out as a realistic and intricate artwork, something only a handful of artists have been able to accomplish.

“My team and I take a very forward-thinking approach with our designs. As a result, Crown and Feather Tattoo Co. is a hub for the refined and modern tattoo art today.”, he concludes.

