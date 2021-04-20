Newspaper firm set to join broadcast industry with radio station launch

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Ewepu

A newspaper firm, Aljazirah Nigeria, Tuesday, disclosed joining broadcast industry was radio station launch.

This was announced by the Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Aljazirah Nigeria, Bassey Etuk Williams, in Abuja, while explaining the decision of the company to launch its brand of Frequency Modulated, FM, radio station christened Posh FM.

According to Williams Posh FM will galvanize the broadcast industry which has been bugged with monotonous programming by industry players, but with the launch of Posh FM the narrative will change.

On how to achieve this he said the radio station will consolidate on the experience the company has gathered and garnered over the years to emerge a strong and leading brand in the midst of other competitors as it would introduce fresh sequence in the crowded industry.

He said the affiliate media of the radio station, the Aljazirah news Online and Aljazirah Nigeria newspaper are household names, which have been running for years.

He added that both media have been outstanding in pushing out distinctive contents to the admiration of its teeming audiences.

He said: “We are poised to launch the Posh FM as our modest way of turning around the fortunes of the airwaves, affect our people and bring in a fresh wave innovation in content and style.

“The station which would be Abuja-based, is targeting ‘high net worth’ professionals who expectedly would bring to bear their individual capacities for a distinguish programming.”

On quality he assured that state of the art equipment will be manned to give Nigerians the best of radio broadcasting services.

“There is no going back on quality in terms of quality as state of the art equipment would deployed for the project even as there are moves to further arm already trained professionals with the latest technology in the industry”, he stressed.

