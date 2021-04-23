Nearly 300,000 South African children miss routine vaccination

Kindly Share This Story:

Thousands of South African children are in danger of contracting diseases as they continued to miss their routine vaccination, Department of Health spokesperson, Popo Maja, said on Friday.

As the world prepared to mark World Immunisation Week from Saturday, the department revealed that 298,935 children missed their routine immunisation since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maja said this put child at risk of contracting a disease such as measles, polio, diphtheria, and tuberculosis, which are preventable.

The Department of Health said it had formed partnerships with other organisations that would encourage parents and caregivers to take part in vaccination campaigns aimed at ensuing children are up to date with their vaccination.

The department said all COVID-19 measures would be observed during the routine vaccination.

“In order to ensure safety of our children and healthcare workers, parents, caregivers and other community members are reminded to comply with all COVID-19 protocols whenever they visit health facilities for child immunisation and other health services,’’ the department said.

