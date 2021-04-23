Breaking News
Translate

Nearly 300,000 South African children miss routine vaccination

On 12:29 amIn Healthby
Kindly Share This Story:

Nearly 300,000 South African children miss routine vaccination

Thousands of South African children are in danger of contracting diseases as they continued to miss their routine vaccination, Department of Health spokesperson, Popo Maja, said on Friday.

As the world prepared to mark World Immunisation Week from Saturday, the department revealed that 298,935 children missed their routine immunisation since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maja said this put child at risk of contracting a disease such as measles, polio, diphtheria, and tuberculosis, which are preventable.

The Department of Health said it had formed partnerships with other organisations that would encourage parents and caregivers to take part in vaccination campaigns aimed at ensuing children are up to date with their vaccination.

The department said all COVID-19 measures would be observed during the routine vaccination.

“In order to ensure safety of our children and healthcare workers, parents, caregivers and other community members are reminded to comply with all COVID-19 protocols whenever they visit health facilities for child immunisation and other health services,’’ the department said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!