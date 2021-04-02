NDLEA nabs alleged Chadian supplier of drugs to Boko Haram

Kindly Share This Story:

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has arrested Adama Uomar Issa, identified as a Chadian, for allegedly trafficking in illicit drugs.

The 35-year-old was intercepted with assorted drugs in Jalingo, Taraba State.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, in a statement, yesterday, said investigations showed that Issa allegedly supplied drugs to Boko Haram insurgents, adding that Issa allegedly bought the drugs in Onitsha, Anambra State, concealed them in ladies’ bags and was on his way to deliver them when the NDLEA arrested him.

Babafemi said: “The suspect, Adama Uomar Issa, was arrested on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 in Jalingo, Taraba State, with 21.70kg of Tramadol 225mg and 250mg. Also seized from him were 15.7kg of Exol.5; 100,050 France CAF and N61,000.

According to the commander, Taraba State Command of the NDLEA, Suleiman Jadi, the suspect speaks only French and Arabic and claims he was taking the illicit substances to Chad Republic before he was intercepted in Jalingo.

“Investigations have, however, shown that he is a major supplier of illicit drugs to Boko Haram insurgents. At the point of interdiction, the drugs, which he bought from Onitsha in Anambra State, were concealed inside new ladies’ handbags and shoes.”

The arrest comes days after the NDLEA nabbed a 70-year-old Nigerien who allegedly supplies illicit drugs to Boko Haram insurgents and bandits.

In a related development, Babafemi said operatives of the agency raided drug joints in Warri Street, Kaduna, where 29.5 grammes of cocaine and heroin were recovered, along with 456 grammes of rohypnol tablets. He said Suleiman Yusuf and Abubakar Abdullahi, two alleged peddlers, were arrested during the sting operation.

The spokesman also disclosed that 181kg of cannabis sativa was seized in Gaidam, Yobe State, while a suspect was arrested. Apeh Reuben, the NDLEA commander in Yobe, was quoted as saying the consignment was transported from Lagos to Yobe, and was being moved to Niger Republic when it was intercepted at the border post in Gaidam.

“While commending the Taraba, Kaduna and Yobe states commands for their vigilance and resilience in the ongoing offensive action against illicit drugs and traffickers, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, Brig. General Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd), charged the officers and men involved in the operations and across other commands not to relax until the last drug cartel is dismantled in the country,” Babafemi added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

