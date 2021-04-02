NDLEA arrests Chadian, 35, for drug deal

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Taraba has arrested a 35-year-old Chadian for an alleged drug deal.

Mr Suleiman Jadi, NDLEA Commander in Taraba, made the announcement in a statement by the agency’s Director, Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that the suspect, Adama Uomar-Issa, was arrested on Wednesday in Jalingo, in possession of 21.70 kilogrammes of Tramadol 225 milligrammes and 250 milligrammes.

Jadi said that 15.7 kilogrammes of exol.5, the sum of 100,050 France CAF and N61, 000 were also recovered from the suspect.

“The suspect speaks only French and Arabic, he claims to be taking the substances to Chad Republic before his arrest.

READ ALSO: Senate seeks more revenue from BOI after N8 billion dividends

“Our investigations have, however, shown that he is a major supplier of illicit drugs to Boko Haram insurgents.

“At the point of arrest, it was discovered that the drugs, which he bought from Onitsha were concealed inside new ladies’ handbags and shoes, ” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the arrest is coming barely one week after the arrest a 70-year old Nigerian allegedly supplying illicit drug to Boko Haram insurgents and bandits.

In a related development, Mr Apeh Reuben, NDLEA Commander in Yobe, has said that operatives of the agency recently raided a drug hideout in Warri street.

“During the operation, 29.5 grammes of cocaine and heroin were recovered, also recovered was 456 grammes of rophynol tables,” he said.

Reuben further said that two suspects, Suleiman Yusuf and Abubakar Abdullahi were arrested during the operation.

He said that another 181 kilogrammes of cannabis sativa were seized in Gaidam, a suspect arrested in connection with the seizure.

The commander said the drug was moved from Lagos to Yobe with the intention of being shipped to the Niger Republic before being intercepted at the border post in Gaidam.

Reuben expressed the commitment of the NDLEA under the headship of retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa to stamp out illegal drug business and substance abuse in the country.

Kindly Share This Story: