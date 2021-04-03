NDLEA arrests 95 suspects, recovers cannabis, other narcotics worth N12.4m in Oyo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

The Oyo State Commander of the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Barr Josephine Obi, has confirmed the arrest of 95 suspects and the seizure of 580.4024kg of Cannabis and other narcotics and psychotropic substances worth N12.4m.

This was part of the agency’s efforts at ensuring the state is drug-free.

Barr. Obi made the disclosure in a press statement made available to Vanguard by the command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mutiat Okuwobi, where she listed the achievements of the command between January and March 2021.

According to the statement, the 95 suspects, comprising 88 males and 7 females, were arrested for dealing in Cannabis Sativa, tramadol, Diazepam, cocaine, codeine and Rohypnol.

Obi added that: “During the period under review, 19 defendants were convicted for various drug offences and the sum of eleven thousand and four hundred naira (N11, 400) was forfeited to the Federal Government.”

“One locally made pistol with one cartridge was recovered and transferred to the Nigeria Police.”

It was also revealed that the command gave brief counselling intervention to 13 persons who used drugs, while 5 clients are at present undergoing residential rehabilitation.

“Sensitisation programmes to schools are ongoing and we urge schools and other organisations to give our Officers platforms to enlighten the students.”

“The Command carried out sixteen (16) sensitisation lectures at different schools and organisations across the state during this period.”

“The Command featured on four (4) television and four (4) radio programmes.”

“We encourage those whose children and wards are involved in drug abuse not to give up on them. Treatment works.”

“They should visit the NDLEA office where we can take them in or refer them to other centres in the State for treatment and rehabilitation,” the statement added.

The NDLEA boss noted that reducing drugs trafficking and abuse would go a long way in reducing crimes and insecurity in the state.

Commander Obi, therefore, urged members of the public to give necessary supports to the agency by providing credible information about drug dealers in their environment.

Vanguard News Nigeria

