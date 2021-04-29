NDE recruits 176 youths for skills acquisition training in Bayelsa

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa, Yenegoa

The National Directorate of Employment, NDE, has recruited 176 youths for skills acquisition training in Bayelsa State as part of its core mandate in vocational training and employment generation.

Director-General of NDE, Mallam Abubakar Fikpo, who stated this during the orientation ceremony for the new recruits in Yenagoa, said youths were selected across the eight local government areas of the state.

While commending the beneficiaries for embracing the scheme, the NDE DG who was represented by the Bayelsa State Coordinator of NDE, Mr. Ahamefule Osuchukwu, urged them to make good use of the opportunity, pointing out that data from the National Manpower Board indicates a decline in job openings at the formal sector of the economy, while there are lots of job vacancies at the informal sector where they will operate.

According to Osuchukwu, the training was divided into two parts namely the Basic National Open Apprenticeship Scheme and the Advance National Open Apprenticeship Scheme, adding that the skills available for training include Aluminum Framing, Catering, Electrical Installation, Hair Dressing, Computer Operation, and Fashion Designing.

He advised the benefitting youths to be obedient to their trainers so as to imbibe the rudiments of their various skillsets within the period of three months and urged them to guard against absenteeism and laziness.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: