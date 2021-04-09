NBM donates items to Health Centre in Delta at National Convention

Kindly Share This Story:

By Moses Nosike

The members of NBM group, Manchester Chapter led by the president, Sir Paul Ogbeni (KSC), visited the Primary Health Care Centre in Asaba to donate various items to help the centre deliver value to patients. The group was welcomed by the executive secretary of Oshimilli South LGA, Dr. Charles Eboka who represented the local government chairman.

Others present were the chief matron of the centre, Mrs. Bridget Okenyi & Dr. Michael Nwoko (SSA to Gov of Delta state on healthcare matters). The recipients were filled with joy as they received the items on behalf of the cente. Items include: Delivery beds, suction machines and Covid-19 relief materials.

The local Govt chairman representative was very delighted and he said that these items donated today is greatly appreciated and will be put to good use in the best interest of our people.

Dr. Nwoko stressed that the donation today by NBM of Africa is in alignment with the state Governor’s agenda on health matters, adding that the centre is the busiest in the state in terms of the number of patients been seen.

The matron thanked the group for showing exemplary leadership and service to humanity. She promised that they will continue to join hands with NBM in ensuring that the welfare needs of Nigerians especially the masses among us are met.

The President of the group, Ogbeni highlighted the aims and objectives of the association. “we are donating this items to the centre because we believe that health issues as it pertains to child delivery are very paramount to our societal development. We are hoping that this items should be put in good use by the management and patients, stating that continuous effort will be made to curb child mortality in our nation.

“The president called on other groups and well meaning Nigerians to join in promoting community development issues that will help develop Nigerians and Nigeria in general. The President also advocated for youths to engage in value added activities, both in education and apprenticeship. He condemned violence and other vices that will not help towards nation building”.

