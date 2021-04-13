Naval chief charges personnel on loyalty, professionalism

Kindly Share This Story:

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Awwal Gambo, on Monday charged officers and ratings to be loyal and professional in the discharge of their duties

Gambo gave the charge during the commissioning of intervention projects at the Nigerian Navy Finance and Logistics College, Owerri, in Abia.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the projects were provided by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), as part of its social/corporate responsibility.

Gambo said that training constituted the best form of welfare in the force, and he would continue to accord priority to it in order to raise the bar of performance.

He said the Nigerian Navy, under his watch, would continue to support the college as well as provide the wherewithal for its training activities.

The naval chief lauded the CBN for its intervention projects in the college and its support for the Nigerian Navy generally.

“This infrastructure development by the CBN has not only enhanced the aesthetic outlook of the college, but also significantly improved the learning and working environment for officers and staff.

“I wish to express my sincere appreciation to the governor, management and staff of CBN for these monumental intervention projects,” he said.

In his goodwill message, Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia thanked the Nigeria Navy for its contributions toward maintaining peace and order, not only in the host community but also in the entire state.

He called for the inclusion of financial intelligence in its curriculum, towards strengthening the war against insurgency in the country.

Ikpeazu advised officers, staff and management of the college to make good use of the facilities that had been provided for them.

His Imo counterpart, Gov. Hope Uzodinma, congratulated the Nigerian Navy for its robust achievements, saying it could compete favourably with its counterparts globally.

He commended the CBN and urged it to continue with social intervention in other sectors of the economy.

Earlier in his address, Rear Adm. Kamarudeen Lawal, the Flag Officer Commanding, Naval Training Command, said that the facilities had enabled the college to admit larger number of officers.

According to him, it had helped to clear the backlog of officers and ratings that were yet to undergo professional training.

In his keynote speech, the CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, said that the facilities were provided to enhance the environment for teaching and learning in the college.

Emefiele, who was represented by Mrs Amina Oni, Head of Projects, CBN, said that the college was important for the development and sustenance of the capacity of officers and men of the Nigerian Navy.

NAN reports that the projects commissioned include fully furnished 60-room male and 24-room female hostels, academic complex, auditorium, kitchen and dining, gymnasium and swimming pool.

The apex bank also donated a 300KVA transformer to the college.

