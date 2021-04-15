National Sports Festival: Omaduvie lauds Team Delta for winning

Kindly Share This Story:

Peoples Democratic Party PDP Chieftain Mr Omaduvie Oke-Oghene has congratulated the victorious Team Delta for winning the concluded 2020 National Sports Festival Edo 2020.

In a congratulatory message, Omaduvie described victory as the will of God.

According to him, the Governor of Delta State Sen Ifeanyi Okowa has been supportive in sports development and has sustained the position of Delta State as the leader in Nigerian sports.

Omaduvie noted that the victory of Team Delta will motivate more Delta Youths in going into the sport.

He commended Team Delta for the dedication to making Delta State Proud despite the challenges.

While appreciating Delta State Governor Sen Ifeanyi Okowa, he noted that sport over the years has remained a unifying factor and should be supported by everyone.

