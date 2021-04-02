Nasarawa NARD chapter joins nationwide strike, paralyses medical activities

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama, Lafia

The Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors in Nasarawa State has joined the the national body of the association in the nationwide strike.

The State President of the Association, Dr Moses Joshua, disclosed this to Journalists in Lafia. Dr Joshua said the Union joined the strike following the directive by the national body to press home their demands.

According to him, the issue raised by the National body were not peculiar to the Federal Government institutions alone but were issues that affect the Association nationwide.

“The issues discussed in the extra ordinary national executive meeting were matters that affects every doctors in Nigeria including issues of house officers working for three months without payment.

Other pending grey areas in contention are that of hazard allowance which has been going on for over ten years which needs to be reviewed.

“What we are asking for is 50 percent consolidated basic salary, non-domestication of residence training in some state, non-promotion of health workers for ten years in some states as well as non implementation of minimum wage in some states including Nasarawa state”.

He said centralisation of house officers where all house officers will be centrally pool, just like NYSC where these house officers can be posted to various Hospitals was also discussed and form part of what under contention.

Dr Joshua who noted that there was no better time than for Government at levels to address all the issues raised to rescue the healthcare system from its shamble, appealed to the state government to use the opportunity available to address the issues raised by the national body in the state.

“If at the end of this industrial action Nasarawa state government did not key into what the federal government is doing to address this challenge, we will be left with no option than to embark on another strike to ensure that all these are domesticated in the state,” Dr Moses Joshua stated.

