NAPTIP receives 8 rescued children, 2 suspected traffickers in Kano

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) says it has received eight rescued underaged children and arrested two suspected human traffickers in Kano State.

NAPTIP North-West zonal Commander, Mr Abdullahi Babale, made the disclosure while briefing newsmen in Kano on Friday.

He said the rescued victims were between the ages of three months and 10 years, comprising of four males and four females.

Babale added that the two suspects were the victims’ biological mothers.

According to him, On April 22, the Niger Consulate in Kano alerted NAPTIP that they rescued eight victims of human trafficking and two female suspected traffickers.

He explained that the victims and suspects were from Saminaka in Lere Local Government Area of Kaduna State heading to Algeria for begging and exploitative labour.

The commander explained that some unscrupulous Nigerians now take children to Niger Republic so as to get assistance from the International Organization for Migration.

“Based on intelligence report some people hire children and take them to Niger because the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Niger, when they see people stranded, accommodate, feed and give them money.

“Counsel and rehabilitate them in 45 days after which they will be deported back to Nigeria.

“Investigation is ongoing, and when concluded the suspects will be charged to court”, the commander said.

He enjoined parents to take adequate care of their wards and called for collaborative efforts with the general public and various stakeholders to eradicate the menace of human trafficking.

One of the suspects, who is the mother of three of the victims told NAN that she was going to Algeria to seek for job.

“This is my first time, I don’t pray even my enemy to embark on this kind of journey seeking for greener pasture, we have suffered”, she said.

