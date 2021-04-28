Nairametrics clinches Blog of the Year award at Gage Awards

Kindly Share This Story:

Nairametrics has emerged winner of the Blog of the Year, at the just concluded Gage Awards.

This category featured other blogs like BellaNaija, Naijaloaded, Nairaland, and LindaIkeji blog, and after polling votes from Nigerians on the Gage awards website, Nairametrics emerged the winner.

Presenting the award at the virtual event, Tope Osikeye, Head of Marketing Multichoice Nigeria noted that the blog had become “a major channel through which we get information, and also continues to put other news media on their toes. Indeed, they are worthy to be celebrated”.

Nairametrics Founder, Ugochukwu ‘Ugodre’ Obichukwu received the award with many thanks, appreciating the Gage Awards for their encouragement to brands and individuals who deliver value to Nigerians.

“Our mission has always been to create wealth through information. Our job basically is to give you all the information that you need to be better financially strapped and to make better investment decisions.

“We are happy that the world and Nigerians are finally realising why financial information is very important. We are not going to stop. This is just the beginning of a lot of good things to come for all of you. Thank you all so much” Ugodre said.

He also thanked Nairametrics readers, partners, and the team behind the blog over the years. “We are going global. We are going pan African this is just the beginning. Thank you to the Gage awards for encouraging people like us to continue to innovate and to create more for you”.

Announcing the category, by Ex – BBNaija star Bisola Aiyeola who hosted the show noted that Nairametrics had been “consistent in adding immense value with accurate, relevant, and up-to-date information and podcasts across its platforms in the year 2020/2021”.

This year’s virtual edition of the Gage Awards held on Saturday, April 24, 2021, with a beach theme targeted at helping viewers watch it in a relaxed mode.

The GAGE Awards seeks to celebrate and spotlight the best individuals, brands, or groups who have enriched lives year after year since it started. Winners of the Gage 2021 awards were determined by Public Voting and the Gage Academy based on pre-defined measuring indicators. The voting lasted from 23 February 2021 till 15 March 2021

This year’s virtual edition was hosted by Bisola Aiyeola alongside a stellar cast of entertainers who performed during the award ceremony.

Kindly Share This Story: