NAFDAC intercepts truck conveying unwholesome, banned medicines, vaccines

…Says merchants are now in police nets

By Chioma Obinna

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, on Wednesday intercepted a Mercedes Truck loaded with banned and unregistered medicinal products in Asaba, the Delta State Capital.

The Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, who disclosed this in Abuja said the Mercedes Truck suspected to be carrying substandard and falsified medicinal products was intercepted along Asaba –Benin road by officers of the Agency’s Investigation and Enforcement (I&E) Directorate, following an intelligence report.

Adeyeye said after thorough screening, the truck was found to contain, among other products, improperly stored Tetanus Diphtheria vaccine, and various unregistered, banned and controlled medicinal products, including Analgin Injection, CSP with Codeine cough syrup, Mepacrine HCL Tablets, Diethylcarbamazine Citrate Tablets, Dano Tetanus Vaccine, Artestunate Injection, and many others.

Adeyeye further explained that the products were evacuated, and inventory taken while the suspects with cartons containing the products made police statements and were released on administrative bail.

She hinted that further investigations revealed that the Truck intercepted was conveying medicinal products purchased from Ogbo-Ogwu Bridge Head market in Onitsha, Anambra State for supply to retailers in Warri, Delta State.

The retailer outlets are: Pendrix Pharmacy, Warri, Samtex Pharmacy, Warri, Onos Pharmacy, Warri, Chima Patent Medicine Store, Warri, Imoson Patent Medicine Store, Warri, Sam-C Patent Medicine Store, Warri, Sunshine Patent Medicine Store, Warri and Hyunus Patent Medicine Store, Warri.

Others are Chuks Patent Medicine Store, Warri, Solomon Patent Medicine Store, Warri, Friday Patent Medicine Store, Warri, Madam Faithmax Patent Medicine Store, Warri, Omas Pharmacy, Warri, Evans Patent Medicine Store, Warri, Chiyere Patent Medicine Store, Warri and Philo Patent Medicine Store, Bridge Head Market, Onitsha.

Adeyeye however, warned medicine merchants to always have the general wellbeing of Nigerians at heart over and above any other pecuniary consideration.

“There is no longer a hiding place for them if they fail to stop the illicit business of circulating dangerous medicinal products that are capable of compromising the health of the Nigerian public.”

