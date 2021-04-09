My EP is ready to drop this year – Elohsound, Afrobeat Artiste

Kindly Share This Story:

Emerging Afrobeat singer, Othowhora Eloghene Olawunmi also known as Bornleader Elohsound (or Elohsound for short) dropped a hint recently about her forthcoming album.

The artiste who already has five singles including “Atiboloko,” “Whine,” “Said,” “Enemies,” and “Farawe,” said: “My fans should expect an EP from me before the year 2021 runs out.”

The graduate of the Protestant University of West Africa, Porto Novo, in the Republic of Benin, disclosed that she has been involved in music since her childhood.

“I have been doing music since I was a kid. I used to go to church shows since I was six years old. I joined the children choir and then moved on to teenage choir and youth choir. Since 2011, I started going into the studio to perfect my craft,” she recounted.

She further added: “While I was a student, I was juggling academics with my budding my career as a music video model featuring in the productions of the industry’s big-name artistes.”

Where many regarded 2020 as a lost year, it was a breakthrough year for Elohsound.

“The year 2020 was quite good for me; it took me out of my comfort zone and I got the opportunity to perform and get paid well in Made In Ghana UK festival,” she reflected.

As for the downside of the year, Elohsound said she was disappointed only when a UK show in which she was due to perform was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

