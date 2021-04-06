My dad is great shepherd says son who celebrated father alive

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ikechukwu Odu

Sam Chijioke Ekwueme, on Sunday, described his 92-year-old father, Chief Vincent Mmadu Ekwueme (Oyigbo), as a great shepherd.

Sam, while equally describing his father as a humanist and a philanthropist, added that the family decided to celebrate him alive in order to thank God for using him to bring positive transformations to humanity.

He made the remarks at Diewa Primary School, Ohemuje, Aku, in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State during a thanksgiving ceremony in honour of his father.

The visibly elated Sam who spoke to Vanguard as the first son of the family said “We are celebrating the living, we are celebrating long life and good health.

We are equally celebrating God’s mercies on my father. We are grateful to God for blessing him with such a successful life.

“My dad is a great shepherd. He shepherd animals and human beings as well. He left the the rope for the animals and transferred it to human beings. He guides, protects, mentors and teaches human beings and that is why you see a lot of people here.

“My dad is upright and brutally frank. He says it the way it is. He is equally kind. His milk of human kindness never runs dry.

“Growing up, I knew our house to be full of guests, friends and the needy always. He is always there to help and I learnt that from him.

“Ozo Oyigbo was the sixth out of eight children from his mother. Unfortunately, all the other seven died so early but him. This partly explains why he was highly valued by his parents. He started taking care of his father’s cows at an early age of about six years. He recalled that as early as 1936, he shepherded many cows alone.

“The lessons and experiences gained as a shepherd prepared him as a leader and a man with human kindness. He is always willing and ready to guide people, tending to their learning, growth, success and well-being.

“As a brave boy, who was proactive in thought, when his father died, he left his father’s wealth for his uncles and headed to Igala land in Kogi State where he tried his luck in petty trading. After many years of struggles, he realized that the business environment was very difficult and challenging and consequently, he relocated to Kano where he learnt and equipped his life with vocational trade.

“He started off at Kano as a mere construction labourer and helper responsible for cleaning and preparing construction sites by removing debris and possible hazardous materials. He loaded and unloaded building materials to be used in construction from trucks. While helping out, his supervisor identified his passion and dedication to duty and gave him an opportunity to lay some blocks when one of the masons was absent from work. That was the breakthrough he needed. He was praised by his supervisor because his work was excellent. From that day onward, he moved from being a labourer to a mason with little or no training.

” He traversed the length and breadth of this country with utilitarian engagements in housing and road construction. He worked and lived in most cities and regions of this country from Maiduguri, Bauchi, Yola, Sokoto, Kano, Kaduna, Zaria, Katsina, Jos to Abuja and many other cities too numerous to mention. He rose through the rank from labourer to manager of men and resources in many construction companies he had worked with before retirement.”

While appreciating the guests for honouring the family with their presence, he prayed God to grant them journey mercies to their destinations.

A member of the community, Jonathan Ugwu, described the celebrant as an uncommon benefactor. “He taught me financial prudence and not to tamper with the common treasury of any group or organisation as such habit can make someone perpetually impoverished,” he said.

Also, an Ozo tittle holder in the community, Chief Chijioke Attah, while talking about the celebrant, described him as an upright and just man. He also said “He is concerned about the welfare of his people. During his prime, he empowered so many people from his community either through direct employment in construction companies or through transportation business.”

Another member of the community, Ifeanyi Ekwueme, equally said that the celebrant is a known philanthropist and man of goodwill.

