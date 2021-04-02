My childhood friend lured me into the business of snatching motorcycles

Kindly Share This Story:

He has successfully snatched 60 motorcycles – suspect

Dayo Johnson Akure

A 32 year Sunday Ayenitaju arrested by the Ondo state security outfit codenamed Amotekun for the murder of an Okada operator in Ore, Odigbo council has confessed that his childhood friend lured him into the business of snatching motorcycles.

In an interview with vanguard after he was paraded by the Amotekun corps in Akure, Sunday said his friend had successful snatched 60 motorcycles from their owners.

Sunday was arrested for hacking to death an Okada operator at Omin-nla along Ore in Odigbo Local Government area of the state.

His friend who lured him into the business however escaped during the failed operation after they killed the unidentified Okada operator.

The suspect later confessed committing the crime saying that it was his friend who lured him into the evil act.

According to the suspect, ” My childhood friend, who is popularly known as ‘Akaba’ invited me to join him in snatching Okada in Ore. “He told me he had been in the business for a very long time and that it’s lucrative. “He even showed me over 60 motorcyles he had snatched and asked me to join him. “Although he has been inviting me for a very long time, I refused. “On that fateful day, we met in a hotel in Ore and agreed to take any rider caught to a lonely place where we could carry out the operation as he promised to give me a huge share. “The very moment we got to a lonely place, we sighted an Okada rider and stopped him. “My partner immediately threw a dagger to me which I used to stab the man in his stomach and he fell down and died. “My friend ran away when he saw that the man was dead. As I was still standing by the dead body to plan how I would take his bike away, my friend asked me to run for my dear life. ”But as I was about running away, personnel of Amotekun arrested me.” The state Commander of Amotekun Corps, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, described the murder of the Okada operator by the suspects as pathetic. Adeleye assured that the other suspect who fled the scene of the crime would soon be arrested. He appealed to the people in the state to be security conscious, especially during this festive period.

