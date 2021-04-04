My album reflection of my mind, brewing genre in Nigeria, Otega says

Kindly Share This Story:

Ifedayo Stephen Oghenetega (born 16 Oct 1994), Known professionally as OTEGA JOGBO BOY, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, rapper, and dancer. He is one of the most creative artiste in the Nigerian music industry.

He rose to stardom after his breakthrough freestyle titled “Stay Woke” gave him the most attention in the year 2018. Otega knew what he wanted to get out of life and music and has remained truthful to himself and music over the years. With music being his calling in life, the singer who is well-known for releasing mind-blowing songs, and being the brain behind trending songs from top Nigerian music stars, there seems to be more than music to the young man which many people have not felt and come to know.

He showed the world a peek of what to expect in the future, he has released series of singles including his official single “STAY WOKE” featuring CDQ, a song which generally accepted and widely regarded as once a lifetime motivational song for everyone doing what they had to do to survive whether as a shoe-maker, mechanic or other hand-works

Otega, who loves music, released his first studio album REALLY BHARD. The “All Genre” icon proves to be getting better with age as his album gives fans a taste of how wide his reach and influence on the Nigerian music scene has truly been.

Appearances from friends, proteges, and comrades like CDQ, Jaywon, Bella Shmurda, Mohbad, Miz Kiss, Trod, Degree, and many more, further highlight and emphasize his well-deserved label as one of the best to do it.

Of the album, he says, “The project is a reflection of my mind, and also the current sound brewing underground in Nigeria. It’s a combination of a lot of traditional elements and also a sound from Nigeria Afrobeats, which is getting a lot of attention in the Nigeria Industry.”

Known for his ability to rap and sing stories in English, Yoruba, and Pidgin, Otega pushes the envelope even further with Really Bhard. From exploring his abilities as a vocalist, traditional street rap elements clear in track “Kosere”, to radio-ready Afropop bops “Ginger” and “Keys To The City”, fans are sure to be satisfied with the diverse genre-bending album.

Really Bhard comes as Otega’s first album release. “Music has always been my savior, so I thought for once I should share with the world what happiness sounds like to me,” Otega says.

Vanguard News Nigeria

