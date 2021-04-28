Muslims now 6.5% of German population ― Survey

Kindly Share This Story:

An official German government survey published on Wednesday has revealed that the nation’s Muslim population has risen to 5.5 million, equivalent to 6.5 per cent of the population.

The Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) put the total at between 5.3 million and 5.6 million, up by around 900,000 since the last survey in 2015.

The figure represents between 6.4 and 6.7 per cent of the total population, according to the survey, which was presented along with the Interior Ministry from BAMF headquarters in Nuremberg.

BAMF president Hans-Eckhard Sommer said “the Muslim population group has become more diverse over recent years as a result of the migration from Middle Eastern countries.

“In addition, the analyses reveal that the influence of religion on integration is often overrated.

“The length of residence, reasons for migration, and social position were of much greater significance in the integration process than was religious identity.’’

(dpa/NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

