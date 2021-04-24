Murder of Greenfield students, aimed to stop education in the North — Kaduna Speaker

Kindly Share This Story:

Commiserates with Yobe, Zamfara & Kaduna over killings

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Chairman Northern Speakers Forum, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Zailani has condemned the series of attacks in states of the North, saying the murder of abducted students of a private university was calculated to stop education in the region.

He commiserated with the government and people of Zamfara, Yobe, and Kaduna states over the recent attacks, and regretted that law-abiding citizens in these respective states were affected.

In a statement he issued to journalists in Kaduna on Saturday, Zailani said “news of recent attacks in three states in the North is worrisome and tragic.”

“I am personally touched by the unfortunate incidents/and I am commiserating with the government and people of Zamfara, Yobe as well as Kaduna State over the painful attacks.”

The Chairman Northern Speakers, who is also the Speaker of Kaduna State House of Assembly said he was saddened as the death toll from the killings in Zamfara State was rising.

“Reports from communities indicated that at least 90 corpses have so far been buried while many persons remain unaccounted for after the latest round of mayhem,” he lamented.

He also condemned the attack by the dreaded Boko Haram sect on Friday on Geidam Local Government Area of Yobe State.

Zailani also described the invasion of Greenfield University Kaduna as an attack on education and prayed for the repose of the souls of three students killed by the bandits.

While praying to God to grant the family fortitude to bear the loss, the Speaker prayed for the release of the remaining abducted students.

