Mudi’s group disobeyed court order by parading self as Exco — AFAN President alleges

Says Nigerian farmers should be wary of group activities

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

Following the controversy and legal battle over leadership of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria, AFAN, the incumbent National President, Arc Kabir Ibrahim, yesterday, alleged that the other faction of the association led by one Faruk Rabi’u Mudi, has disobeyed the order of the Federal High Court stopping him and his group from parading themselves as an executive of the association.

This was contained in a statement signed by Arc Ibrahim, where it pointed that the Judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo, asked Counsel of the plaintiffs to inform his clients to stop parading themselves as leaders of AFAN pending determination of the suit.

The statement reads in part, “Suddenly we received summons for a suit filed against us by the Caretaker Committee in the Federal High Court 09, Abuja.

“Due to COVID-19, the court did not sit until 1st February 2021. When the Court sat on that day the Judge admonished the Counsel of the plaintiffs to inform his clients to stop parading themselves as the leaders of AFAN pending the determination of the suit.

“The matter was then adjourned to 15th March 2021 for hearing.

“The court convened on that day only to be informed of the desire of the counsel of the plaintiffs to amend their suit.

“The Judge awarded costs of 25,000 against the Plaintiffs’ counsel and told him to file the amendment before 4th May, 2021 when the matter will come up for definite hearing.

“From the foregoing: The Federal High Court Judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo sitting in Court 09 on the 1st of February, 2021 cautioned Faruk Rabi’u Mudi to stop parading himself as the President of AFAN until a ruling has been given on his suit against Arc Kabir Ibrahim and his elected executives.

“The message was sent to the Faruk group through their Counsel, Mr M. M. Bakari.

“Mr Halidu Yunusa who parades himself as the Secretary-General of the Group was in Court that day.

“On 15th March 2021 when the matter came up again and the application of the Plaintiffs to amend their suit was mentioned the Judge awarded costs of 25,000 against them before allowing the amendment.

“The status-quo-ante is Arc Kabir Ibrahim and his elected executives remain on the saddle of AFAN pending the determination of the suit filed by Faruk Rabi’u Mudi & Co.

“The Court, The Plaintiff’s lawyer, the Registrar of the Court, and our Counsel will all attest to this.

“It is clear that the Faruk faction is to stop parading themselves as leaders of AFAN if they are law abiding.

“That they are still parading themselves as AFAN leaders make them lawless and fraudulent. All Farmers and law-abiding Nigerians are to beware.”

The statement also recalled that “In March 2020 a few miscreants led by one Faruk Rabi’u Mudi claimed to have been appointed as Caretaker Committee to run AFAN by HE Rtd Rear Admiral Murtala Nyako, the BOT Chair of AFAN.

“The constitution of AFAN has no such provision so as the elected officials we continued with our programmes.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

