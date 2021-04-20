MuchMusic LessTalk Promotions and Sheriff Olaitan Salaudeen celebrate 10 years of impactful involvement in the music industry

Kindly Share This Story:

With a track record of impactful involvement in the music industry, Music Plugger, Sheriff Olaitan Salaudeen brain behind leading musical promotion outfit, MuchMusic LessTalk (MMLT) Promotions has disclosed that despite the challenges that comes with the job; working tirelessly in the last ten years is quite commendable and worthy of celebration.

Speaking exclusively to the media, Olaitan noted that what began as a one man business has since evolved into a well structured company that offer a wide range of media services. He said ‘ During these ten years, our clients as well as our company have experienced a phenomenal rate of growth as we can now boast of exceptional team of staff members who passionately support clients with Public relations, Publicity, Media Relations, Repertoire, Artiste Management and more. We are celebrating a very successful 10-year milestone in the music industry by highlighting our significant role in building names for so many artistes like Adekunle Gold, Lil Kesh, Ycee, Small Doctor, and Fireboy DML. We have also worked with Olamide, 9ice, Reminisce, Dbanj, Burna Boy, Waje, Korede Bello, MayD, and Vector amongst many others.

On the need for musical promotion, Olaitan highlighted that a good work of art deserves the right and accurate push and as such the more reason why talent needs to promote their music serious.

Speaking further he highlighted that this year, Fireboy DML won 5 awards at the just concluded Headies Awards 2020 and as such winning such laurels gives us accolade to maintain our exceptional quality of service for our artistes.

Sheriff Olaitan Salaudeen however added that the entire team is incredibly thankful to the Olamide led YBNL family for staying through in past 10years as result of our passion to yield result always in all that we do

