Ms World UN sets in motion Nigerian pageantry to promote sustainable dev’t

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victoria Ojeme

The Ms. World United Nations, Hadassah Allaputa has set in motion a new Nigerian family pageant that is directed at contributing to the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals and promoting humanitarian services.

The Pageant, tagged ‘United Nations Pageants Nigeria’ which was launched in Abuja, will handpick participants from the six geo political zones of the country in a contest for eight available titles.

Briefing newsmen at the launch of the Pageant, Allaputa said that the pageantry was different from the regular ones and would focus more on training and development of participants for the betterment of their communities.

She added that rather have only one winner who fades out once her one year reign is over, the new Pageant will have eight categories of winners who would hold their titles and perform their roles for life.

“Today is the official launch of the United Nation’s Pageants Nigeria, the biggest family Pageants, the biggest ever in Nigeria because of its size and the number of pageants under it.

“We would be having eight categories of contestants from different age groups and gender and this complete family pageant will have contestants for eight titles.

“They will be trained, equipped and empowered to become kings and queens, princes and princesses of the United Nations Pageant

“They will serve as role models and ambassadors carrying out particular SDG goals of the United Nations.

“Apart from its size, another thing that makes this truly unique is that it is aimed at empowering Nigerians across different geo political zones to ensure quality across Nigeria.

“That is why our tag line is Uniting Nigeria through pageantry. All contestants will be trained to creatively function in alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations.

“They will be taught peace and conflict resolution, etiquette and image branding, humanitarian services as well as persuasive communication and effective leadership skills.

The Ms World United Nations who is also the Founder, Queen Hadassah Legendry said that the winners who would become part of the UN Royal Family, must acquire the skills to be part of the family.

She said that the skills would be taught to all participants and they will be expected to go back to their local communities to implement a task to improve the lives of those in their communities.

“I want to change the narrative and educate both participants and Nigerians that beauty pageantry is more than a hobby or a show of beauty.

“This is a life time call to service, winners will be reoriented to see pageantry as an act of service that they will take seriously for life.

“Usually, most winners complete their reign and they are forgotten and nobody remembers them as kings or queens, but this time, they will be groomed to be legends,” she said.

She said that they will continue to channel their work towards community services, protecting the environment and advancing the development of our motherland.

According to her, enrolment has already begun and interested participants urged to visit the website www.unitednationspageantsnigeria.org.

“Registration starts immediately and I am inviting all Nigerians to be part of this historic event,” she said.

Kindly Share This Story: