Mrs Victoria Emakpalu Obotse of Afowa, Uzairue, Etsako West, Edo state for burial

Mrs. Victoria Emakpalu Obotse of Afowa, Uzairue, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State is dead.

Aged 79 years. Christian Wake Keep/ Vigil Mass will hold Thursday, 8th April, 2021 at Mr. J.A.Obotse Compound, along former Oshio Hospital Road, Afowa Uzairue, Etsako West LGA, Edo State.

Funeral Mass will hold on Friday, 9th April, 2021 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Afashio/ Afowa  Uzairue, Etsako West LGA while Interment follows immediately at her residence along former  Oshio Hospital Road, Afowa Uzairue, Etsako West LGA, Edo State.

Thanksgiving Mass @ Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Afashio/ Afowa,  Uzairue on Sunday, 11th April, 2021.

