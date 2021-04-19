Movie director vows to make South-East entertainment hub

Kindly Share This Story:

..Pledges to project Igbo cultural heritage

By Chinedu Adonu

An International movie director, Mr Kelechukwu Ifeanyi Peter has vowed to use his entertainment industry to make South-East Nigeria’s entertainment hub and end the migration of top stars from the South East to Lagos.

Mr Kelechukwu who is also an entertainment mogul while expressing sadness that South-East has lost most of its talents to the Lagos market said that he set up a company known as Mallam Figo Entertainment to help discover, harness and sustain talents in the zone.

He assured that the entertainment industry would project Igbo cultural heritage to the world, stressing that they would use mainly Southeast actors in movie production.

“The inspiration is that I look back at the general entertainment industry in Nigeria and it looks like everything was just going to the West, Lagos in particular. Most Southern artist once they get a little fame they move to the West.

“So I got motivated and I really want to boost the Southeast entertainment sector. We are coming in through music and comedy shows and movie production generally. I saw the need to bring something back home. We are venturing mainly into movie production; Cinema standard and Netflix standard. We’ll set up films village, television and radio stations.

“We already have a project Flipside and music and comedy shows. The Mallam Figo Entertainment is going to be a platform for everyone who is talented and needs to be known.

“We already did a movie, Flipside, and it consisted of mostly Igbo actors and we have a lot of other movies we are working on. Our movies will consist mainly of Southeast actors. We have a lot of stars like Kolaboy, Quincy, Jaywills, Slowdog. These are people that are in Enugu.

Speaking on an upcoming comedy show which will be held on the 24th of April, Mr Kelechukwu said that the Steamblaze Experience will feature top comedians in the country and would also serve as a platform to establish upcoming artists.

“It will represent the east entirely. Mallam Figo entertainment is a platform and we are calling on the youths to come. Whatever talent you have, we will harness it and bring it to the limelight. We don’t want talents to waste anymore in the South-East.

Vanguard News Nigeria

