Mouka urges Nigerians to embrace Christ as solution for peace

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olayinka Latona

GENERAL Overseer of The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, urged Nigerians to turn to God with fervent prayers and for him to intervene in her social, economic, and political development.

He said that embracing a lifestyle of holiness was the only way to end the current challenges the country was faced with.

Mouka made the call at the church’s annual Easter Crusade entitled, ‘God’s Covenant of Peace and Blessing’ at the church headquarters, Ijesha, Lagos.

Speaking at the two-day’s programme, Mouka maintained that the only sure foundation of peace and blessing for anybody in this world depends entirely upon the acknowledgment of the victory of Christ.

According to him, the covenant of peace and blessing could only be experienced better in a state of holiness and righteousness. “When it looks like your relationship with God is broken through sin, un-faithfulness or isolation from Him, you must not hesitate to seek to enter again into covenant with Him in order to re-build your relationship with Him.

In his words: “When it seems there is no peace and progress or the enemies and his human agents are having advantage over you, you must make haste to seek God and renew your covenant. This is because no evil comes upon individuals or nations without the permission of God and He is able and ready, when you are duly humbled, to remove the problems and manifest towards you new tokens of His favour as enshrined in the covenant.

READ ALSO:

“All that I want to point out here are that solution to man’s problems is through Jesus Christ. You must be born again so that everybody lives with the fear of God and nobody will turn to vices, robbery, killings, and all the wickedness. So, if Nigerians should repent from doing evil, the problems confronting Nigeria will be solved.

Continuing, “Jesus Christ says, come to me all ye that labour and are heavy laden and I will give you rest. Jesus Christ has taken away our sins, sorrow and suffering. There are a lot of problems here and there, but it is only in Him you can have freedom and solution. So Nigerians should give their lives to Christ and amend their ways and begin to live their lives according to the will of God”.

Kindly Share This Story: