Mouka celebrates Easter with consumer promotion, launches luxury mattress

Kindly Share This Story:

By Moses Nosike

Mouka, Nigeria’s leading manufacturer of branded mattresses, pillows and other bedding products, joins its consumers as they celebrate Easter.

To mark this year’s Easter celebration, the foremost company has rolled out exciting promotions in addition to a product introduction. The company’s CEO Raymond Murphy said Mouka prides itself in being the innovation trendsetter in its industry. According to him, Mouka is constantly renovating its current portfolio and innovating to ensure its offerings are exciting and attractive to its teeming consumers.

The latest addition to the company’s portfolio was introduced by Mouka’s Senior Brand and Innovation Manager, Akeem Audu. According to him, the Royal Pillow Top Mattress is a true definition of luxury at its finest and comes with a 10-year warranty. Its pillow-top layer delicately contours your body, providing relief to all pressure points. The premium breathable fabric cover adjusts to your body temperature, keeping you cool and comfortable through the night. The mattress’s core is built with tempered and knotted Bonnell spring coils that ensure every part of your body gets the right support it needs.

According to Audu, Mouka is rewarding consumers who purchase the new Royal Pillow Top mattress with two luxury memory foam pillows worth N38,800 instantly. He also encouraged consumers to visit Mouka activation points at Next Cash & Carry Abuja, the Game stores in The Palms Victoria Island, Novare Mall Lekki and Abuja, and the Ikeja City Mall Lagos to have a feel of the new Royal Luxury Pillow Top Mattress.

In addition to the Royal mattress promotion, consumers who buy Mondeo Spring Plus go home with two Crown pillows free, while Dreamtime purchases come with kiddie goodie bags. For consumers living outside these areas, the promotions are also available on Konga.com and in Mouka Sleep Galleries across the country. This Easter promotion ends on April 5 2021.

Kindly Share This Story: