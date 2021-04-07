Monarch appeals to Sanwo-Olu on social amenities

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adesina Wahab

The traditional head of Ogombo Community in Eti Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State, Chief Abiodun Ogunbo, has appealed to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to provide social amenities for his community which will also help attract investment and development to the area.

He stated this recently while marking his second year on the throne of his forefathers.

The traditional ruler noted that amenities such as modern health facilities, markets, schools among others would give his people the feeling of not being forgotten by the government, noting that it would also hasten the town’s development.

“I appreciate the developmental efforts of our governor, His Excellency Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his desire to take the state to higher heights. I am therefore appealing to the governor to remember the Ogombo Community in the scheme of things. We need basic infrastructure so that it would not appear as if we are forgotten.

” I am also appealing to the governor to impress it on the contractor to hasten work on the Ogombo-Sangotedo Road. It is a way of opening up the community to more development and progress. We are always supportive of the government and we promise more support in the future and we are looking forward to more government presence in our area,” he said

Ogunbo also thanked the lawmaker representing Eti Osa State Constituency 2 in the House of Assembly, Hon. Noheem Adams, for his quality representation and also, thanked the people of the town for standing by him always.

As part of the activities marking the event, a statue of the founder of the community, Abiodun Ogudu Oke Oshadi, was unveiled by the monarch.

He promised to sustain the legacies of his forefathers by ensuring peace and stability in the town.

Vanguard News Nigeria

