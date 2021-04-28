Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment partners US-Nigeria Investment Summit for global trade parley

Kindly Share This Story:

The US-Nigeria Investments Summit, Wednesday, announced that it has entered into a partnership with the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment and the Bureau of Public Enterprises, BPE, to organise a global trade and investment event for September 2021.

In a statement in Abuja, the US-Nigeria Investments Summit disclosed that the partnership would play a vital role in attracting and facilitating business investment by raising awareness about the wide range of investment opportunities in Nigeria and enabling vital direct connections between US investors and the Nigerian economy.

The group said this year’s event would hold in New York, United States. The summit will open on September 17 with a reception, and the main event will follow the next day as a complement to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) 2021.

According to the group, the USNIIS 2021’s theme, ‘Nigeria, The Future of Global Business,’ alludes to the ‘spectacular growth opportunity’ to engage the demands, solutions, and opportunities for 21st-century global trade and investment with Nigeria.

It said: “Attendees to the summit can expect to hear from carefully sourced experts and distinguished speakers, high-profile representatives of the governments of both Nigeria and the US, and the opportunity to also engage with top trade institutions and delegates.”

The 2021 USNIIS summit, it added, would feature representatives from the largest global sectors with the trade and investment value of opportunities, expected to exceed $5 billion.

Primarily targeted at US-Nigeria engagement and partnership, the organizers added that the summit will also allow attendees from around the globe to participate at the event.

READ ALSO:

USNIIS, it said, is the premier public-private platform for effective bilateral economic engagement between Nigeria and the US.

It said: “USNIIS 2021’s mission is to bring together the direct connection of national, state, and industry policymakers, regulators, finance directors, economists, investors, corporations, startups, entrepreneurs, and influencers that impact the economic mission of both nations.

“We call on all interested investors, industry entrepreneurs, local and state governments to help shape the future of US-Nigeria business investment collaboration by joining us in New York. We encourage all interested in the event to contact us via www.usniis.com, info@usniis.com.”

Kindly Share This Story: