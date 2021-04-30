Breaking News
Minister reassures on metallurgical industrial bill

Uchechukwu Ogah
Dr Ochechukwu Ogah, Minister of State, Ministry of Mines and Steel Development (MMSD) has reassured that the National Assembly would pass the  Nigerian Metallurgical Industrial Bill in the nearest future.

 

Ogah gave the assurance when he spoke with the Newsmen on Friday in Abuja.

 

He said that the fact that the Bill had been at the National Assembly for a long time does not mean that it would not be passed.

“I know that the bill passed through the National Executive Council, to the Attorney General of the Federation and to the National Assembly.

“Government believes in due process, while the private sector believes in performance.

 

“It does not matter how many years it spent at the National Assembly, I am sure it is going through a process to make it a clean bill, it will be passed,” he said.

