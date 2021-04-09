Minister pays courtesy visit to Prince Ned Nwoko

Kindly Share This Story:

The Honourable Minister of State for Education Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba paid Prince Ned Nwoko a courtesy visit.

The duo discussed the Malaria Project and Nwajiuba opined succinctly that it is a laudable project but a whole lot of orientation and attitudinal change is required for successful implementation.

He further suggested the need to adopt other Biological strategies in fighting the Malaria vector which is mosquitoes. Prince Ned also shared his Antarctica Journey with him and the motivation behind it which is to create awareness for a Malaria Free Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

On the Malaria Project, the Minister said that the Ministry of Education will be very pivotal in advocacy across schools in the federation.

It will be recalled that Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation launched Ned Nwoko Antarctica challenge to empower creative industry in Nigeria and a call for action on malaria eradication project.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: