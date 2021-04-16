Military plans special force to tackle banditry, insecurity in Niger

Kindly Share This Story:

By Wole Mosadomi

THE frequent invasion of communities in Niger State by bandits will soon come to an end, according to the Nigerian Army which said it has concluded plans to establish a special force in the troubled Shiroro Local Government Area of the state.

The newly appointed General Officer Commanding, GOC, One Division of the Nigerian Army, Kaduna, Major General Danjuma Hamisu Ali, who stated this when he paid courtesy visit to Governor Abubakar Sani Bello at Government House, Minna, said the decision is one of the strategies taken towards tackling banditry in the state.

The new GOC said he was in the state as part of his tour of military formations under his command with the view to understudying the security situation in the state and to get first-hand information.

He noted that the frequent attacks by bandits against innocent people of the state would have become history but that the major challenges facing the state are lack of manpower to confront the bandits. “However, having gone round the areas and receiving first hand information on the frequent attacks in the state, it is obvious that having additional battalion in the state would help in addressing the insecurity.

In fact, one of the immediate plans is to establish a special Force in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State and in Chikun Local Government in Kaduna State because these are areas where insecurity is high,” he remarked.

Responding, Niger State governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello expressed optimism that the new leadership in the Nigerian Army would tackle insecurity in the country.

He added that he is confident that the new leadership would come up with technical operational ideas that would help bring an end to the security challenges confronting Niger State in particular and the Nation in general.

“The GOC has been fully informed about the security challenges we are facing and his response gives us hope that insecurity will soon be taken care of because I can see that with the new leadership in the military, they are really determined to address these security issues,”, he remarked.

Vanguard News Nigeria

