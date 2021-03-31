Mercy Corps, Kogi govt trains Council Chairmen on conflict management

Kindly Share This Story:

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

A Non-Governmental Organization, Mercy Corps has trained Chairmen and Vice chairpersons in the 21 council area of Kogi State on conflicts management at the council areas.

The 3-day Capacity building training for Local Government Chairmen and Vice on interest-based Negotiation and Mediation was organised by the office of the state Sustainable Development Goals.

Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Folashade Ayoade at the event urged the chairmen and vice to build a better working relationship with each other in order to effectively tackle conflicts for the development of the State.

She noted that the Council chairmen need to acquire skills and norms on how to meditate and negotiate conflicts at their various local Government areas.

Dr Ayoade called on them to established a symbolic working and living relationship among their people at the grassroots.

Special Adviser to the State Governor on Sustainable Development Goals, Mr Nasir Isah said the SDG in collaboration with Mercy Corps plans was to build the capacity of the elected Chairmen and vice towards enhancing service delivery in the area of Negotiation and Mediation with a view to Managing Conflicts and resolving a dispute that may arise in their Community.

Isah said the Council Chairmen and their Vice will learn the key tools in dealing with conflicts and dispute in their domain and will also provide an interactive forum for participants to share, explore and discuss consent and issues related to good governance and developing effective policy.

Deputy Chief of Party, Mr Sani Sulaiman said Mercy Corps Nigeria Implement five years project in six States to train Council leaders on how to handle issues of Violence Extremism, youth restiveness, social cohesion among other vices.

“The project is working with key leaders in governance to build their capacity in managing conflict, promoting inclusion, Strengthen Societal Cohesion including earlier response and warning.”

Chairman, Ijumu Local Government Area and the stage ALGON chairman, Taofiq Isah commended the Initiative of SDGs And Mercy Corps describing it as timely saying that it will keep them abreast on issues concerning conflicts, interest-based Negotiation and Mediation in their various local government.

The Chairman urged his colleagues to take advantage of the training for a better Kogi State.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: