Meet Olatunji Benjamin Damilare, artist who paints his imagination to reality

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Indeed, the coming of contemporary Art as produced in the 21st century has evolved and really come to stay. Now we have advancement in the reality of art, globally influenced and culturally diversified. The industry continues to produce outstanding Arts and Artists from different realities of life, bringing existence to sight.

Such is the artistic projection of the visual artist, Olatunji Benjamin Damilare who believes his expressions are unconscious of the will to substitute the principle of composition after nature. Relating his mission with Potpourri Olatunji Benjamin explained how he is being triggered by restless energy with each of his live paintings containing a sublime precision and the capacity to portray abstractions.

According to him, “Having realised the need for the world to change; my expressions are perhaps unconscious of the will to substitute for the principle of composition after nature and for the principle of autonomous structure. Each of my paintings contains a sublime precision and capacity to individualize abstractions. I’m driven by restless energy to depict a spectrally heightened and distorted actuality with a tendency to individualization, fragmentation, and my style taking a full expressionistic vigour. My art has an originative function in its process and deals primarily with forms and when realized, it lives its own life.

I select the visual element to create a vital organization of form with the age demanding other virtues, like a new version to express a new dimension of consciousness in harmony, truth, fragmentary and unconsoling, achieving the correspondence between inner necessity and expressive significance. I compose the expression of inner meaning in an intense degree that is presented in harmonic relations of color and color itself in a configuration that adequately expresses the inner emotion; adequately communicates it to the observer.”

Born in Lagos State on the 26th of March, 1997, OLATUNJI BENJAMIN DAMILARE is a Nigerian contemporary painter and mixed media artist who grew up and followed his passion for Art. Before his explorative research, he trained as a painter in the School of Art, Yaba College of Technology, Yaba Lagos. Where he did General Art at the National Diploma and later Painting as a specialisation which earned him a Higher National Diploma respectively. During his stay in school, he had the opportunity to meet great artists engaging in collaborative projects. His work experience with other artists gained him more exposure.

OLATUNJI BENJAMIN is however one of the outstanding artists of innate transcendentalism in the contemporary world. Although, before he discovered himself as an artist, he was an apprentice under different masters most of who were not experimentalists and expressionists realists dated back 2010. He started out as an impressionist, realist, and now an abstract expressionist.

He explores the pictorial potential of pure abstraction. He uses a visual language of shape, form, color, and line to create a composition that exists with a degree of independence from visual references in the world. He arranges various elements in a decorative manner for the expression of his feelings with the usage of condensed superficial color sensations constituting an image with the clarity of form and purity of sensation that fits him. Among his contemporaries, Olatunji Benjamin stands out with his unique style of approach in bringing an unbeatable imagination to reality.

Defining art as a means of conceiving the world visually, making statements with experiments, and transforming visual perception into a material form through perceptional expression. His art has an originative function in this process, giving plastic precision to inhibitions and aspirations that remain unrepressed and voiced. Olatunji paints with emotions, randomness and captures his emotions/subconscious thoughts on the canvas.

His paintings fluxes between figurative abstract and nonfigurative abstract. Explores the juxtaposition of shapes, forms, colors and collage; the fusion of image in his constructive design forms the narratives of his work. This starts basically from visible objects where he constructs them in the simplest forms and shapes before the fusion of image to bring an unknown phenomenon to reality. The rectangular and cubic shapes are arranged in a solid architectural composition.

Creatively working from construction to deconstruction and the known to the unknown which turns out to be an abstraction, Olatunji’s works address social, political and psychological, and cultural issues of the society. This has earned him accolades having some of his works in public and private collections.

He has also exhibited within and outside the States. In his statements, he said, “my creatures are powerful enough to inform the human soul”. He is his own king, priest, and god. He believes that art is the exposition of an unknown reality also is the lens we need to see through to save the world. Olatunji Benjamin Damilare is a thinker whose thoughts he brings to reality through expressions.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: