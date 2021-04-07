Marshall Mosher founded Vestigo by combining his two passions: public health and action sports

Kindly Share This Story:

Some of the most celebrated individuals in the world are professional sportspersons. From cricket to baseball and tennis to hockey, sports have become an important aspect of life because they are good for the body and the mind. A passionate action sports lover, Marshall Mosher, decided to combine his two passions of entrepreneurship and action sports to create Vestigo.

Vestigo is an amalgam of real-life and virtual life. It uses the medium of high-action-adventure sports and lets you immerse in the thrill of such experiences in the virtual world via a high-quality VR adventure. Mosher says, “I like to think of Vestigo as the future of mindset preparation. Through our Vestigo programs, we create a simulation of a series of challenging adventure sports that invoke similar emotions as their outdoor counterparts. You’ll feel the fear, the adrenaline, and the impact on the other side. The purpose of these exercises is to train individuals and teams to develop a stronger mindset, improve teams’ ability to think strategically, practice problem-solving, and effectively navigate the unknown.

People undertake adventure sports for many reasons. They want to experience the adrenaline, the sense of being on edge, or escaping life’s overwhelming episodes. More often than not, they come out the other side smiling tears of relief but seldom do they break down their experience, decode their sensations, and find the ideas that worked. With Vestigo’s professional assistance, people now stand to gain from their adventure and bring to life and business the lessons of patience, intelligence, and persistence.

With Vestigo, Marshall Mosher hopes to “help people see and remember their ability to navigate through a problem and feel stronger.” Here’s wishing him all the best.

