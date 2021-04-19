Maltina takes message of hope, happiness to Nigerians

Kindly Share This Story:

Leading malt brand, Maltina, is taking its series of activations tagged #MyhoodMyMaltina to several states around the country, starting with Enugu during the Easter celebration, an event the organizers said would be a wholesome experience for all.

The essence of the event, according to Nigeria Breweries Plc, is to share happiness with Nigerians in an atmosphere of fun and entertainment.

In Enugu, Maltina packaged world-class entertainment for families marking the Easter celebration. The Oaklands Amusement park was a beehive of activities with parents and their children.

The side attractions included Maltina Happy Corner, where a lot of games for adults and kids were made available; the Maltina flavour bar that showcased different brands of Maltina, especially the recent brands of Maltina Pineapple and Maltina Vanilla flavours.

The show also witnessed a photo wall where families and friends took pictures, while lots of free drinks were also given out in the spirit of Easter celebration; dancing competition and a lot more.

Maltina Regional Business Manager in Enugu, Hillary Obuh said the event was put together because Easter was a period when families come together as a culture and tradition to celebrate themselves, hence the Maltina intervention.

Speaking on #MyhoodMyMaltina event, Senior Brand Manager, Elohor Olumide-Awe, said: “For us at Maltina, we have always been a brand that is centred on sharing moments of happiness with loved ones and those around us.

“We want to give Nigerians the opportunity to experience our exciting Maltina Brand in an atmosphere that is packed with fun for every member of the family.

“Through these activations, Maltina seeks to remind Nigerians of the need to create fun family moments in a relaxing environment with a refreshing mix of flavours while amplifying its message of sharing happiness.”

From Enugu, the Maltina train moved to Kano, with the launch of the new Maltina Vanilla and Pineapple flavours at the famous Ado Bayero Mall in the ancient city of Kano.

Again, Olumide-Awe said her organisation will continue with its innovation to keep Nigerians refreshingly alright all the times.

According to her, the idea behind the introduction of the two brand flavours was to make their customers have alternative and varieties in the old classic brand.

She said: “Having taken into cognizance the importance of Kano as the commercial nerve centre of the North, we decided to launch the Vanilla and Pineapples in the state for our teeming customers to take advantage in the Month of Ramadan.”

A customer, who is a student of Bayero University (BUK), Chat Barnabas, described Maltina as her best drink.

Speaking, the Portfolio Manager, Non-alcoholic Drinks, Nigerian Breweries, Kehinde Kadiri, said: “We want to show Nigerians that you do not have to be stereotyped into one thing. You are free to be different versions of yourself.”

Meanwhile, Maltina has partnered with three brand ambassadors. They are iconic Kannywood actress, Rahama Sadau; multi-talented actress, producer and humanitarian, Osas Ighodaro, and media personality, award-winning actress and entrepreneur, Tomike Adeoye.

These ambassadors are set to go on a flavour tour around the country, meeting people, capturing stories, and giving consumers a taste of chilled Maltina Pineapple and Maltina Vanilla along the way.

