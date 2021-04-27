Malaria Eradication: NGOs donate free malaria-urine test kits to IDPs

Kindly Share This Story:

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

In a bid to combine efforts and eradicate malaria from Nigeria and the African continent, Non-Governmental Organisations, (NGOs), donated free malaria-urine test kits, to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Abuja.

Speaking to journalists, Founder, Barr. Sam Otoboeze Foundation (BSOF), Mr. Sam Otoboeze said the gesture aims at eradicating malaria and reducing rates of deaths caused by malaria in the IDPs camp and the country.

“We have a lot of concern on health. If we are able to kick malaria out, we will significantly have reduced the causes of deaths, “he said.

Otoboeze explained that it would enable the less privileged to have access to malaria tests, especially if they are unable to access hospitals for proper diagnosis and treatment.

“It does not require academic knowledge to do it and can be done anywhere. So we feel compelled to contribute to the society by giving it in places where there is a prevalence of malaria and when tested, it will be easier to isolate and treat it,” he said.

Also, Chairman & CEO of Fyodor Biotechnologies, Dr. Eddy Agbo noted that the malaria-urine test kits is effective and does not require a blood sample, reagent, or equipment for diagnosis.

“We want to address those areas that need intervention most like the IDP camp needs a lot of intervention because they don’t have a clinic, a laboratory and a lot of their problem is malaria in the camp,” he said.’

Similarly, Mr. Joseph Onus, Founder, Leader Joe 1808 Foundation stressed the need for all stakeholders to support government efforts at eradicating malaria in the country.

“Malaria is a pandemic here, with such technology it will be easier to detect and get accurate results than go for treatment,” he said.

On his part, Mr. Ikponmosa Success, Executive Director, 360° Childhood & Adult Learning Initiative (360° CAL-Initiative) said the gesture will improve the health status of the people.

Success, therefore stressed the need for a clean environment, clearing of bushes, regular fumigation exercise, and availability of antimalarial drugs to reduce the prevalence of the disease in the country.

Mallam Isa Umar, Officer in charge of the Maternal and Child Health Clinic in the camp expressed appreciation to the organisations for their support, which he said would reduce the cost of seeking malaria diagnosis for the IDPs.

The NGOs had a talk show on malaria awareness, road walk, sensitisation exercise, and distributed malaria test kits to Area one, Durumi IDP camp, Abuja.

Vanguard News Nigeria

