Makinde reminds Xtians of lessons of Easter

As gov flags-off ‘Awa Bike’ ride

By Adeola Badru

Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo has charged Christians across the country to learn to be their brother’s keeper and always forgive when being offended.

The governor gave the charge, during his Easter celebration message, while speaking with the Governor’s Office correspondents on the essence of the season.

Makinde said: “I want to thank God for sparing our lives up until this moment and to encourage the people, residents, and citizens of Oyo State to remain through. Christ has paid the price for us. So, they should keep on supporting their government and should, in the spirit of the season, be their brother’s keeper.”

“If anyone has offended you, this is the period to forgive. This is the period also to get connected to our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, who died so that we may be saved.”

In another development, the governor has stressed the need for the regular physical fitness tests.

Makinde, during the flag-off of the intra-secretariat bicycle ride, tagged: “Awa Bike” on Thursday, noted that: “First, we are trying to promote a green environment. As you can see, somebody is really breathing hard here.”

“I rode this bike from my office to Water Corporation and I burnt some energy. You have fitness being tested. Also, it is a zero-carbon footprint and that is what we want to encourage here. We want people to be fit. We also want to reduce our carbon footprint.”

“It is also something that we can see has immense benefits for the people, bike-rider and for our state. The fact that I am riding it shows that anyone should be able to ride it.”

“We have spent N750,000 on this, which is not more than what can be used for entertainment in some of these ministries,” he said.

