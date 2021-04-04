Makinde remains role model in Nigeria — S’west Group

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

A socio-political and non-governmental group, ‘Young Professionals for Good Governance,’ has lauded Governor ‘Seyi Makinde’s administration in Oyo State, describing him as a role model in Nigeria in general and the Southwest in particular.

The group, in a statement made available to Vanguard on Saturday evening, added that Governor Makinde has made Ibadan wear a new look with the construction of modern parks around the city located in Iwo Road, Challenge and Ojoo areas.

According to the statement, the recent approval for the construction of a 65-metre flyover at General Gas, Idi-Ape-Akobo road, was very vital to the socio-economic growth of the state, adding that its construction would curb the usual traffic gridlock in that axis.

The statement read: “Numbers can give you exponentially, growth happens when you extend your reach, the roadmap for sound accelerated development in Oyo State is being observed.

Oyo State now stands on a new horizon which is an indication of better growth.”

“Evidently, the nation has been paused for years as a result of inimical policies coming from the ruling party at the centre of the government.”

“Superlative application of E-government in the daily activities of his administration is being imitated by other governors in the country.”

“The governor had told members of his cabinet and ICT experts at the commissioning of over one thousand computers which was the first phase that fibre-optic cables had been laid around the state government secretariat to ensure internet access and linkage among ministries and agencies.”

“He said the era of physical files and papers would soon be a thing of the past in the state. In Oyo State, how did Makinde move the State into a new horizon?”

“The IGR of the state has improved effectively, running cost of the government has also been cut down, health-care delivery has really improved in Makinde’s state.”

“The capital of Oyo State, Ibadan is wearing a new look with the construction of modern parks around the city located in Iwo Road, Challenge and Ojoo.”

“Looking into the blueprint of the four ultra-modern bus terminals which will include galleries for Automated Teller Machines, restaurants and shops, it will also collapse the transport units into bus terminals, beautifying the skyline and also enhance the security purpose.”

“Approval for the construction of 65-metre flyover at General Gas IdiApe-Akobo road is very vital to the socio-economic growth of the state.”

“The construction of the flyover will curb the usual traffic gridlock in that axis. The moribund structures; like Agbowo Shopping Complex, Adamasingba Stadium, Eleyele Filling Station and Shopping Complex.”

“Looking into his achievement in less than two years in office, Governor Makinde has been able to prove to the world that governance is all about service delivery to the electorates.”

“He has also ensured that Oyo State paid N19 million counterpart fund for the Integrated Medical Outreach Program by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA); training on New HMIS tools was conducted to 1500 health workers through his good office as well as total turn around of the health sector in Oyo State.”

“Governor Seyi Makinde sees effective security as a priority, as he has been able to ensure the creation of Amotekun and equipped the security outfit with 1500 officers; provision of 20 JAC FRISON pick up vans for security; provision of 100 Kia Car for Police with Communication gadgets; provision of a fire truck to Ibadan Airport; provision of Over 300 Motorcycles for Amotekun; provision of 33 Mobile Van for Amotekun; 100 KIA cars to Nigeria Police Force and many more to ensure standard security architecture in Oyo State.”

“Extensively, his administration has witnessed a tremendous increase in the state IGR, low inflation ever, progressive rating from WAEC grading with the outstanding performance from the WASSCE result which made the State to move from 26th to 11th position.”

“Consistency in payments of monthly salaries to civil servants. The governor has also positioned the state to be able to attract foreign direct investments and also access all available loans/grants which have brought increase to the standard of living of the good people of Oyo State.”

“The vision of Governor Seyi Makinde on Agriculture has increased the output of food production from the state, Oke-Ogun as the food basket of the South West has benefited from the programme aligned for his administration, the opening and maintenance of rural feeder and farm settlement roads; establishment of cottage industries in commodities clustered areas (P.P.P.).”

“Eight indigenous and international agribusiness companies have signed up to commence work in both Eruwa and Akufo Farm Estates; the construction of the farm estate; expansion of School Agricultural Programmes (short term, 6-12 months).”

“Judgementally, Governor Seyi Makinde has redefined as well as repositioned democracy in Oyo State and Nigeria in general, his roadmap for accelerated development in Oyo State has made the pace-setting the state to be a role model state and the governor has also etched his name in gold,” the statement concluded.

