Luc Longmire explains importance of pursuing your goals one step at a time for maximum results

Self-made entrepreneurs come from a lot of different backgrounds. Some have business experience, others completely change lanes when it comes to their career, and others have more varied start-up stories. Lucas “Luc” Longmire is a living example of someone who turned their life around to find success.

Growing up in a small town in Indiana, Luc was an avid football player. His goal was to get drafted by the NFL, but this dream became unattainable after he shattered his collarbone during his junior and senior years in high school. After this, Luc turned to dealing drugs and making a living by hustling until the age of 22. He served several stints in jail and upon his release he was under house arrest. At this point he had no driver’s license, no car, and no job.

Luc re-established all of these things and took a job at Lowes. While working there, he developed a passion for bodybuilding. A year after working at Lowes, he had a job at the gym where he worked out, eventually becoming that location’s general manager. After working at the gym for 4 years, Luc was ready to go into business for himself.

During one of his 20+ plus times in jail, Luc obtained a copy of Think and Grow Rich four days into a six-month sentence. This book showed Luc what he wanted: a life of financial independence and to be his own boss. He vowed to never return to a lawless life and kept that promise to himself. Luc started off in network marketing and was very successful in this field, bringing in six figures a year. Even with this dramatic transformation, he was hungry for more. As he learned more about investing, trust funds, and tax strategies, Luc launched Forex Coach, an instructional series for fledgling entrepreneurs.

Between his motivational speaking, forex classes, and the forex trading app, Luc has gone from making six figures a year to six figures a week. And he didn’t do this with baby steps, he did it in quantum leaps. When it comes to founding and scaling your business, Luc advises people to dream bigger and faster rather than waiting. His strategy for doing this, complete a three-year goal in one year, a one-year goal in 90 days, and a 90 day goal into 30. His mantra of “don’t wait your turn, make it your turn” is a powerful statement that summarizes his business advice.

Luc calls the COVID pandemic a blessing in disguise for his online business. As people are confined indoors and unemployment rates are skyrocketing, it has given him the opportunity to help others build wealth through multiple revenue streams. In turn, his business has exponentially grown with new clients coming to him to find financial freedom of their own.

Another of Luc’s business philosophies is that the secret of life is giving. By sharing his expertise, he is giving others a chance at a better life. His formula for success is incredibly simple and geared toward anyone from any background: desire plus belief times intensity will equal massive results. It doesn’t matter if you are a high school dropout or hold a PhD, as this equation applies to all walks of life.

