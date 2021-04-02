Breaking News
Lone accident claims driver’s life in Anambra — FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra said a lone accident on Zik’s Roundabout in Onitsha on Thursday claimed the life of a yet-to-be identified male driver.

The FRSC Sector Commander, Mr Andrew Kumapayi, who confirmed the accident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka, said it occurred at about noon.

Kumapayi said the affected Toyota Highlander Jeep with registration number AWK399EX, was said to be speeding when it rammed into a stationary truck without registration number.

He said: “Witness report reaching us indicates that the unidentified driver of the Toyota Jeep was on speed when he lost control and rammed into a stationary truck by the side of the road.

“One person was involved in the crash, which is the driver of the Toyota Jeep.

“He was taken to Toronto Hospital in Onitsha by the FRSC Rescue Team from Upper Iweka Outpost, where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.”

The FRSC official said that body of the deceased had bee deposited at the hospital’s mortuary.

Kumapayi condoled with the family of the deceased, warning motorists to avoid speed and all forms of dangerous driving.

“I’m appealing to motorists to exercise caution during this Easter celebration.

“They should avoid unnecessary speeding which usually leads to the fatal crashes,” he said.

