Linkage Assurance Plc unveils new brand identity to strengthen its objective 

Linkage Assurance Plc one of Nigeria’s leading insurance company has unveiled its new brand identity. Since its inception in 1991, the company has constantly evolved to meet the ever-changing demand of the industry.

The change in the company’s logo embodies a new blue, red, and orange. The inspiration behind the transformation is to reflect the new core values of the company, and to restate the qualities of trust, innovation, excellence, sincerity, and reliability that the company is recognized for.

Commenting on the new brand identity, Mr. Daniel Braie, CEO of Linkage Assurance Plc stated that the new logo and recapitalization efforts of the company present our aspiration as “Bigger, Bolder and Better” to offer exceptional insurance protection to individuals and businesses in Nigeria.

He said; “Even though our logo is changing, what is not changing is our purpose and dedication to delivering on our promises to our stakeholders”.

“To us here at Linkage Assurance Plc, this goes beyond a logo change. Our new identity is one of many parts of our transformation process and it helps to strengthen our purpose. It is a reflection of where we are heading, through our commitment to protect our policyholders, reinforce our legacy of trust while also capturing the spirit of the dynamic future we see ahead of us.

Speaking further, Mr. Braie said that the new logo with its crisp, clean feel, captures Linkage’s dynamism and excellence whilst bringing a sense of rejuvenation and growth in the company.

Linkage Assurance Plc is an insurance company which offers insurance protection for automobiles, homes, retail, commercial businesses in oil and gas, marine, aviation, and agriculture in Nigeria.

