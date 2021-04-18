Ling and Lamb, Nigerian-American couple thrilling with funny videos

Kindly Share This Story:

There’s a certain Nigerian and American couple that seems to be taking over the internet one TikTok video at a time! With outrageously hilarious, educating and entertaining content, the American wife and Nigerian husband duo – Mr Yinka Lamboginny and Mrs. Taccara Holmes Lawanson, popularly known as Ling and Lamb, captivate their 340,000+ audience across Youtube, Instagram and Facebook.

Their videos showcase their lives as a couple, how Nigerian husband – Lamb adjusts to life in America, funny pranks by wife – Ling, sponsored videos as well as a snack chat section that gives viewers an insight to how they handle important issues like finances. Despite having a rich array of content, Ling and Lamb are most famously known for their food tastings, pranks and love/relationship advice videos.

After posting multiple hilarious videos/pranks around Lamb’s love for crocs, in March 2020, Ling and Lamb announced their partnership with popular footwear brand, Crocs.

The Lawanson’s love story is one that can simply be described as a Twist of fate. As a talented recording artist in Nigeria, Lamb dedicated his time to not just promoting his music but to reforming Nigerian prisons. It was on this journey that Lamb was invited to America for a fundraising concert, that he met Ling. It turned out that Ling’s mum was one of the members of the team organizing a music concert/event for Lamb and had been publicizing the concert on Facebook, tagging quite a lot of people, and one of those people (unknowingly to Lamb) was Ling. Scrolling through her Facebook, it was at that moment, Lamb knew he had found the one. The two eventually met physically on the set of his music video “Give me love”.

They quickly became friends and eventually got married on January 4, 2019 in a small private ceremony at her parents’ home. In 2020, they officially adopted the name Ling and Lamb, and have been an internet sensation ever since.

Currently, Ling and Lamb has reached over 1.3million followers on TikTok, garnered over 100,000 subscribers on YouTube and their Facebook page boasts over 8,000 followers.

To enjoy amazing content from this hilarious couple, checkout Ling and Lamb on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Youtube!

