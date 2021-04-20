Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Tuesday, approved the printing of 2.6 million customized ballot papers, in preparation for the forthcoming local government election slated for May 15 in the state.

While briefing Governor’s Office correspondents on the development, after the state Executive Council meeting, the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism in the state, Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun, noted that the production was directly awarded to Nigerian Security Printing and Minting in Lagos.

Stating the reasons for awarding the contract to such company instead of the state printing press as it used to be in the past, the commissioner said: “This Council approved the printing of ballot papers to be used for the forthcoming Local Government election, which is scheduled to hold on the 15th of May, and the production is directly awarded to Nigerian Security Printing and Minting in Lagos.”

“We did this to show how serious and transparent we are and how prepared this administration is towards the forthcoming election. We are giving it out to a reputable printing company known for printing of security materials.”

“In the past elections in the state, they made use of government printing press but, this time around, we want a third party to handle this sensitive materials so that nobody will have access to the ballot papers.”

“We are producing 2.6 million customized ballot papers at the rate of one hundred naira per sheet and if you multiply one hundred naira by 2.6 million naira, it gives you two hundred and sixty million naira.”

“VAT and others included, nineteen million, five hundred thousand; total when you add it together, it gives you two hundred and seventy-nine million, five hundred thousand naira,” the commissioner explained.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: