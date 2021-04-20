Let Oyetola do his job, group tells Aregbesola

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A group of young professionals in Osun, under the auspices of Osun Shall Rise Again, (OSRA), has called on former governor and Interior Minister, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, to concentrate on the nation’s internal security rather than distracting Governor Adegboyega Oyetola with frivolity.

It also commended Governor Oyetola for the maturity with which he handled tantrums thrown at him by loyalists of his predecessor.

In a press statement signed by its Chairman and Secretary, Saheed Bakare and Lanre Akeju respectively, the group described the call by some of Aregbesola’s loyalists to probe an alleged attack on the former governor’s aide and cousin, Teju and purported to backslide in the security situation in the state as misplaced and laughable.

The group argued that the Police, which is already handling the probe should be allowed to do its job and warned Aregbesola to stop distracting Oyetola.

“Oyetola doesn’t give room for distractions. That’s the stuff of a man that is focused and determined to deliver on his goals and mission.

“The new group that was hurriedly put together to call for the probe and raise a false alarm about insecurity in the state is being chaired by one Alhaji Azeez Adesiji, the immediate-past Osun State Vice-chairman of the APC who defected to the ADP and came back into the APC with Alhaji Adeoti, former SSG not quite long ago.

“Adesiji, as we all know is a known loyalist of former governor Rauf Aregbesola, who has for reasons known to him, refused to accept the fact that Aregbesola is no longer in charge of the State. The Secretary of the body is Aregbesola’s staff at Oranmiyan House and the subject of the story, Teju, is the son of Aregbesola immediate elder sister.

“These elements are only trying to create an issue where there is none, which is the stock-in-trade of Aregbesola. We believe that they are trying to draw Oyetola and his team out for needless intellectual warfare.

“Only the blind and the deaf will not see and hear about the landmark achievements of Oyetola in the Health, Education, Commerce and Industry, Agriculture, Culture and Tourism and the Mining sectors.

The mere fact that Oyetola is fixing roads, paying salaries and pensions as and when due, thereby changing the negative narratives that almost cost our party the election in 2018, is already endearing the party to the people in the State again.

“We strongly believe that these renegades trying to cause trouble at all cost within the party will not succeed. If indeed they are serious, they should channel their petition to the Police and leave the governor alone. Oyetola, please, continue to ignore them. Let the Police do their job,” the group added.

