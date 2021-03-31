Lekki Massacre: Group wants sanctions for misleading reports after US vindicates Nigerian Army

Kindly Share This Story:

Following a report by the United States Department of State on the alleged killing of protesters at the Lekki toll gate, the Centre for African Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights (CALSER) has called for sanctions placed on those who misled the world with false reports.

The group said the US has vindicated the Nigerian Army of any wrongdoing during the protest in Lagos, exposing the conspiracy behind the reports.

The report tagged ‘2020 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices: Nigeria’ released on March 30, 2021, said claims that Nigerian forces killed protesters were “unverified”.

It explained that accurate information on fatalities resulting from the shooting was not available at the end of the year.

And speaking on behalf of CALSER, Executive Director, Ayima Aluor, welcomed the U.S’ report as it emphasizes that the “bulk of the information in the public space was meant for mischief purposes and not a reflection of the events that transpired at the Lekki Tollgate”.

According to Aluor, they acted in malaise and must be sanctioned to serve as a deterrent to others notorious for spreading fake news to the detriment of peace and unity in Nigeria.

The group further called on the United States to identify and blacklist staff of AI behind the mischievous report, denying an entry visa to the country for the next 10 years.

While demanding an unreserved apology from the supposed human rights group to the Nigerian Army, CALSER warned sponsors of acts of political violence in Nigeria to desist from their nefarious activities.

