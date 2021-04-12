Lekki Gardens mgt debunks alleged report on blocked gate

Kindly Share This Story:

The management of Lekki Gardens Company Limited has written to the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, saying that Osborne Foreshore 2 Residents Association (OSFRA) has spread falsehood against the company that needs to be clarified.

In a statement signed by the management of the company, the company said it does not block gates or take other reprehensible actions as alleged by OSFRA.

“Once again, we are constrained to address the deliberate misrepresentations, media spin and outright falsehood of the Osborne Foreshore 2 Residents Association (OSFRA) in her desperate bid to keep other law-abiding citizens out of the estate in the name of condescending exclusivity.

“Lekki Gardens do not block gates considering that the estate gates are manned by those assigned with the responsibility by OSFRA. OSFRA has made it a habit to deny entry to our construction trucks driving into the estate to conduct legitimate business on plots of land for which building approvals have been duly granted by the State government through the approved Ministry and in the process continued to inconvenience and inflict pain on her residents. While acting out her ill-conceived plans to infringe on our rights, they try to progressively shut the gates against our vehicles as they drive in and, in the process, shut out other users on the two-lane access road into the estate.

“A clear example of their flawed and desperate approach took place on the 7th of April 2021, barely a week after a stakeholders’ meeting convened by the Ministry of Planning and Urban development where stakeholders were advised to engage and resolve all issues. OSFRA blocked the gate against our trucks, and it took the intervention of the police to allow us in and clear the heavy traffic jam that resulted from their action.

“Another desperate attempt by the association is the misrepresentation and twisting out of context of comments made by our Chief Executive officer at the stakeholders’ meeting to cast him and the business in bad light before the public. On the number of plots owned, our CEO only alluded to the fact that our footprints in the estate make us a substantial stakeholder who has as much interest in the physical and infrastructural wellbeing of the estate as any other stakeholder or group in the estate.

“His comment on the number of houses built by the business was about qualification and the right to speak to the issues rather than a statement of pride.

“Needless to say, the published number of units in our projects is a mischievous exaggeration and misrepresentation of facts by OSFRA,” the statement read.

“We would like to draw the attention of the public to the antecedents of the association under this present leadership. They started out by resorting to self-help, arbitrarily cutting down our signages and blockage of our sites without any legal authority or court order.

“It has become very clear that OSFRA will stop at nothing to get their way, even if it means standing in the way of progress and development all for the achievement of their personal agenda at the detriment of the common good of Lagosians.

“A group of individuals that bought property like others has decided to arrogate to themselves powers that belong to the government and the police all to force us to behave in the way they want us to.

“On our part, we remain committed to the use of dialogue and mediation towards the resolution of any tangible issues that require our attention.”

