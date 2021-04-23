Legal expert lauds Buhari’s appointment of NHRC board member

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Ochayi

A legal practitioner Barrister Joseph Odok, has lauded the appointment of Barrister Jamila Isah Eneika, as Member Governing Board of the National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, by President Mohammadu Buhari.

Odok maintained in a statement made available to Journalists in Abuja, that the appointment was well deserved, adding that her advocacies for gender justice for victims of human rights abuses is commendable.

According to him, “With increasing cases of human right abuses in Nigeria, Barr Jamila is best fitted for the job as member Governing Board National Human Rights Commission, the poor and powerless have got a defender by her appointment.

“Most times nature rewards and fits many into their natural skills, endowment and hobbies. This is what the President Buhari’s appointment of Barrister Jamila Isah Eneika as member Governing Board National Human Rights Commission has done,” the statement explained.

“Jemila Isah, stands so tall as a Rights and Gender Activist and her history of advocacy justifies her appointment.”Her appointment is the best of its kind by the Buhari’s administration,” it added.

“The statement further noted that Barr. Jamila has been involved in so many pro bono cases especially as regards rape and child abuse, describing her as a worthy gender activist, human rights lawyer, a philanthropist, who puts in her best in any case she gets involved in.

“She is consistent, focused, determined and will never give up until she gets the needed results”.

Barrister Jamila Isah Eneika who hails from , Adavi local government area, Kogi state and was born on September, 1973 holds a MPhil/ PhD, leadership and strategic studies in view.

She had acquired a Master in Public Law ABU Zaria, 2011; BL (Bachelor of Law), Nigeria Law school, Lagos and was called to Bar in 2005; LLB Bachelor of law, First Degree, Usman Dan Fodio Univeraity Sokoto State in 1995; College of Arabic and Islamic Studies (CAISO), Kogi state, Okene in 1986; Secondary school leaving Certificate, Primary School Karaworo Kogi state, Okene in1982.

