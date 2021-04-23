LAUTECH students protest death of colleague

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ola Ajayi, Ibadan

Students of Ladoke Akinola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Ogbomoso have forced the management of the institution to suspend academic activities following the death of a final-year student, Asefon Nifemi Benard.

Benard was a graduating student of the Department of Animal Nutrition and Biotechnology before he died after falling into a soak-away in his hostel which is located off-campus.

The University management has confirmed his death in a statement signed by the registrar, Dr. Kayode Ogunleye.

The registrar said, “In sympathy with the student, friends, and family, the university management hereby declare today Friday, April 23, 2021, as lecture free-day, while any lectures or tests that might have been conducted earlier today will be declared null and void.”

“Management further appeals to students not to take laws into their hands. Appropriate steps will be taken to further get the facts surrounding the death of the students. Once again, management commiserates with the students, family, and friends of the deceased.”

“Meanwhile, the University administration has taken steps to take care of the burial of the deceased and convey his corpse to the family. God will give the university the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

According to information gathered, the deceased fell into the soak-away pit while attempting to switch on the electricity.

He was thereafter rushed to LAUTECH Teaching Hospital but could not get immediate medical attention.

A source said “Medical personnel on duty said they have to get a call from the Dean of Students Affairs before attending to him. The deceased friends decided to take Nifemi to Bowen Teaching Hospital; he died before getting to the hospital.”

But medical personnel from the teaching hospital said the student had died before he was rushed to the hospital adding that they did not disclose the news of his death to avoid violent reactions by the students.

“Nifemi’s death has made some aggrieved students shut down the university. They are protesting that their colleague could have been saved if the health institution had taken the case as an emergency and gave him the necessary treatment before asking for details like the DSA.

